The bonfire of red tape

Grenfell is the end result of long standing Tory disregard for anybody not rich and their desire to get rid of anything that stands in the way of making money:

Prime Minister David Cameron today said that his new year’s resolution was to “kill off the health and safety culture for good”.

Health and safety legislation has become an “albatross around the neck of British businesses”, costing them billions of pounds a year and leaving entrepreneurs in fear of speculative claims, he said.

He announced plans to cap the amount which can be earned by lawyers from small-value personal injury claims against employers and to reduce overall costs in cases funded by “no-win no-fee” deals.

And he revealed he has asked the Health and Safety Executive to bring forward to the end of 2012 its timetable for abolishing or consolidating up to half of all existing regulations.