Grand Old Pedo party strikes again

This pedo, Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson. thought it would be a good idea to open his press conference with a little hymn before getting into his denial of having raped a seventeen year old girl. It’s always the ostentatiously religious isn’t it, the ones that are very well versed in the forms of Christianity without ever having understood its central message, who turn out to be the worst kiddie fiddlers.
Update: he topped himself:
Bullitt County sheriff says Rep. Dan Johnson shot and killed himself. It happened on Greenwell Ford Road. His body was found on the bridge.
— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) December 14, 2017